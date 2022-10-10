The American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer campaign took to the Veterans Memorial Park in South Burlington on Sunday. The event is a noncompetitive walk with different distance options, and works to bring the community together to spread awareness of breast cancer.

Just in time for breast cancer awareness month, the Making Strides campaign envisions a future with fair and just opportunity to prevent, find, treat, and survive breast cancer. A two-time breast cancer survivor, Jamie Holden, is on the committee and helps with event planning.

“I was diagnosed when I was 29,” Holden says. “I saw this event and decided to come to it in my first year in 2012. So I’ve been on the committee for the whole ten years I’ve been a survivor.”

This year, the national Making Strides campaign celebrates its 30th anniversary. Lynn Kynoch, co-chair on the committee, walks for her mother. “She was diagnosed with breast cancer many years ago,” she says. “I have lots of friends and family that I do this for, too.”

Making Strides aims to provide support for breast cancer survivors and thrivers, including their families and caregivers. Holden says, “we strive to bring hope to people, to bring positivity to their journey. If you’ve been through it, you can share how you’re through the other side, and if you’re going through it, you can see that you can get to the other side of it.”

This year, the event raised nearly $50,000. According to the American Cancer Society, the Making Strides walk is the nation’s largest breast cancer movement.