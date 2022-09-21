One of the last wishes of longtime Vermonter Ellen Everitz before she died in November at age 89 was to continue to support the homeless in Vermont.

Everitz, who lived in Burlington, donated $58,000 from her trust to ANEW Place, a low-barrier emergency shelter at the Champlain Inn on Shelburne Road. The organization has provided services to 520 people since 2021.

Tom Torti, head of the trust, said Everitz wanted to make sure her money “was going to organizations that were taking care of the most needy in our community.”

Joe Domko, Executive Director for ANEW Place, said the donation will not only help people in need, but help with the organization’s operating costs.

“It was literally a prayer answered for us and our board members,” she said. “One of the last things any shelter wants to do is turn people away when the weather is critically cold.”