Lake Placid, NY — Adirondack Health has officially submitted a closure plan to the New York State Department of Health for it’s part-time emergency room.

Officials from Adirondack Health wrote an open letter to the community explaining why they believe closing the emergency room is the best course of action. With the hospital set to lose close to $10 million this year, they said they had to look at every possible solution.

According to the letter, the ER averages about 8 visits a day and after analyzing all visits from the first half of 2022, the hospital found that just 2% of their visits were true emergencies.