For the second time in less than a month, a Progressive member of the Burlington City Council has resigned.

Ali House’s decision leaves Ward 8 without any representation on the council until December.

House was in office for less than six months after defeating Democrat Hannah King by 43 votes on Town Meeting Day House and King were students at the University of Vermont at the time, seeking to represent a ward largely populated by college students.

House declined interviews, ut in a statement said “several serious situations have made it difficult for me to carry out my council duties, and my mental health has been impacted in many ways.

“I would appreciate space from the public as I heal from these experiences.”

Burlington Democratic Party Chair Adam Roof held the Ward 8 City Council seat from 2015 to 2020.

“Right now, it’s a tough situation for them because they are without Alison House or Jack Hanson,” he said. “They are unrepresented.”

East District Progressive Jack Hanson — representing both Ward 1 and Ward 8 — resigned three weeks ago to apply for a position with Burlington Electric. He stepped down to avoid a potential conflict of interest.

City officials said a special election for the East District seat will be held December 6. The Ward 8 seat, along with four district races, will be decided on Town Meeting Day in March.

Roof is in the midst of a move from his current home in Burlington’s Ward 6. He said he has “no designs” to seek one of the vacant seats.

“Who knows? Maybe someday, I’ll be back to City Hall — we’ll have to see,” he said.