Burlington, VT — Amid staffing challenges, the Burlington Fire Department is hiring for a new versatile position called the Emergency Communications Dispatcher and Firefighter.

Deputy Chief Michael LaChance says this position is different because it’s a way to staff the dispatch desk and be a firefighter. The new position will work dispatch for six months, then train as a firefighter.

“The dispatch center is just having a difficult time with staffing, they staff the police desk, which is always very busy, and they also staff the fire desk,” said LaChance. “For us, of course, it fills that gap, but then moving them into the fire department role after six months it fills staffing needs that we have within the fire department currently.”

LaChance says the role is well-rounded and so far, they have received eight applications and will move forward with the hiring process next week.