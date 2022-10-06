Burlington, VT — The Burlington International Airport has unveiled a new airport terminal and security checkpoint. The $19 million terminal integration project’s grand opening was attended by Director of Aviation Nic Longo, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger and Senator Patrick Leahy.

Longo says the idea for the terminal came three years ago. The new build features a singular TSA checkpoint, expanded seating, and improved amenities. Longo thanked the TSA team for their dedication to the airport.

“The Transportation Security Administration is the heart of this terminal for all of our passengers and hundreds of employees every single day and provides an invaluable security element to our everyday traveling experience.”

The new terminal is 31,855 square feet. Senator Leahy advocated for Federal Aviation Administration grants amounting to $19 million. “Look at all the people here, mechanics, baggage handlers, food service workers, the TSA agents, think what they do. Getting the money was easy; you did the hard part, and I am so proud of everybody here.”

BTV serves over a million passengers annually and Mayor Weinberger notes that the airport is often the last place visitors see and where Vermonters say hello and goodbye. “Burlington has been proud to steward the airport for over 100 years now, creating and continuously improving the terminal has been a big part of the stewardship.”

The new checkpoint will help manage the flow of travelers and make security checks more convenient. “You know I remember as a teenager, being a student at Saint Michael’s, coming to fly out of here on my first flight,” said Senator Leahy. “And now of course Marcelle and I fly back and forth between Washington and Vermont every other week, and to see the evolution of this airport, it is amazing.”

Longo added that BTV is already looking ahead to their next project, which is to replace the North Terminal.

Mayor Weinberger says this project finished ahead of schedule and on-budget. The terminal will be open to travelers next week on October 11.