Burlington, VT — The Burlington School District has announced it plans to take legal action about the Polychlorinated biphenyls that closed down Burlington High School and the Burlington Technical Center.

District officials say they intend to sue Montero and say that this will not cost the BSD any upfront costs.

“As we look to build a new high school and technical center because of the PCB contamination found in our former high school, we promise taxpayers that we will aggressively seek compensation from the corporation that caused this problem,” said Superintendent Tom Flanagan. “Taxpayers should also know that our legal teams have agreed to accept this assignment on a contingency fee basis, which means that the District will have no financial obligation for the cost of any litigation unless we prevail and receive monetary damages. If that happens, and we think it will, our legal team would recover their expenses and earn a contingency fee based on a percentage of the recovery.”

“I support the District in pursuing monetary damages to compensate for the harm done by the manufacturer and marketer of the PCBs,” said Mayor Miro Weinberger. “Burlington’s students need and deserve a new, safe high school building now and they cannot wait for these legal actions and other efforts to conclude. I hope voters will consider joining me in supporting our District leadership and voting to pass this bond on Election Day.”