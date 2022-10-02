Casella Waste Systems has bought much of the former College of St. Joseph campus in Rutland, according to the Rutland Herald.

The purchase agreement involves the eastern half of the campus; the price has not been disclosed. Casella plans will use the property as a training center for new employees. The Rutland-based company also plans to construct on-site short-term housing for both visiting trainees and new hires relocating to the Rutland area.

The College of St. Joseph closed in 2019 amid financial struggles and declining enrollment. Heritage Family Credit Union of Rutland took possession of the campus in 2020 after efforts to re-open it as a small business incubator fell through. The City of Rutland bought CSJ’s former gym last year.