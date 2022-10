Burlington, VT — A Connecticut man accused of dealing fentanyl has been arrested after leading police on a brief foot chase on Church Street.

During their investigations, law enforcement conducted two purchases of fentanyl from Devontrez Flowers, 26, of Hartford, CT.

Following his arrest, police also executed a search warrant at 88 North Street. Investigations are ongoing.

Flowers was arraigned on Thursday and is being held for lack of $5,000 bail.