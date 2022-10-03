At a Monday afternoon press conference, Burlington Acting Police Chief Jon Murad offered details on the fatal shootings Sunday in Burlington and South Burlington.

Murad said Denroy Dasent, 52, shot and killed 40-year-old Sheikhnoor Osman at the Lake Champlain Apartments shortly after 8 p.m. It was the city’s fourth homicide this year and the 25th gunfire incident.

Hours later, police say, Dasent was in South Burlington, where he shot Brian K. Billings, 37, at the Swiss Host Motel. Witnesses to that shooting identified Dasent, who had fled the scene in a gold-colored SUV by the time police arrived.

According to Murad, Dasent’s vehicle was spotted just after 11:30 p.m. driving past the Pine Street shooting scene. Officers canvassing the area saw the vehicle near the Simon’s on South Winooski and followed at a distance.

A few minutes later, Murtad said, Dasent stopped the car and got out with his hands up. But when ordered to lay down, Dasent refused. He got back in his car and drove off.

Another officer initiated a pursuit that at times reached high speeds before Dasent’s vehicle was involved in what Murad described as a low-speed collision near the Dock Restaurant. Dasent tried to flee, Murad said. When officers caught up with Dasent, he was tased three times and shot with a beanbag round before he could be arrested.

Murad said that investigators at the Pine Street crime scene learned that Dasent was involved in a gunfire incident at City Hall Park on September 28. Witnesses told officers that a man parked a white truck on College Street and confronted another man. The first man then fired three shots, according to witnesses.

Both men then fled the scene. Police say they found ballistics evidence at the scene, but do not believe anyone was hit.

Dasent was arraigned earlier today and charged with two counts of second-degree murder. He will be held until his next court appearance, Murad said.

Osman, the Pine Street victim, was also known to police. He was shot in the head May 23 during an exchange of gunfire with another man in City Hall Park. Murad said police do not believe his killing Sunday was related to the May incident. Murad also said Osman was arrested late last year for allegedly attacking someone with a machete.