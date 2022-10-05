Divers with the Vermont State Police have recovered a Glock pistol from Lake Champlain that police detectives believe is “associated” with Sunday’s murders in Burlington and South Burlington.

Acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said that more investigation, including a ballistics examination by federal agents from Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms, “are expected to clarify that association.”

Police say Denroy Dasent, 52, shot and killed 40-year-old Sheikhnoor Osman at the Lake Champlain Apartments shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday. Hours later, police say, Dasent shot and killed Brian K. Billings, 37, at the Swiss Host Motel in South Burlington.

Witnesses to that shooting identified Dasent, who had fled the scene. According to Murad, Dasent’s vehicle was spotted just after 11:30 p.m. driving past the Pine Street shooting scene. He led police on a pursuit that ended at The Spot on the Dock, a waterfront restaurant.

Dasent fled his gold SUV on foot to the lake shore, Murad said. Officers established a perimeter, and, according to police, when they caught up with Dasent, he was tased three times and shot with a beanbag round before he could be arrested.

Dasent was arraigned Monday on two charges second-degree murder.