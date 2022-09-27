Sheffield, VT — One man has been arrested and police are searching for two others in connection to the theft of two ATVs involved in a crash that killed a 19-year-old Lyndon woman last week.

Police say they have learned that the two ATVs had been stolen from Roadside Motorsports in Williston. One was driven by Samantha Henderson, who crashed early Saturday on Drake Place Road in Sheffield. Emergency responders declared her dead at the scene about 1 a.m.

The second ATV was found nearby in the possession of Philip DeGreenia Jr. and Christopher DeGreenia of Sheffield.