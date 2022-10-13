On day 4 of the Aita Gurung trial, the defense moved into their arguments. The morning started with a dispute in the charges against Gurung as he’s charged with murder in the first degree and attempted murder in the first degree.

The defense challenged the court arguing that Gurung did not originally have the intention to kill. “We are challenging the elements: the killing was intentional, willful under 23-01, it was deliberate and it was premeditated,” said William Kidney. “With respects to count two, the attempted first degree murder of Mrs. Rimal, for those same reasons, we challenge the same elements.”

The state disagrees. “From the State’s perspective, the defendant had enough time to form the thought to commit an intentional act with premeditation and deliberation, in the time it takes to pick up the meat cleaver,” Assistant Attorney General Rose Kennedy.

Judge John Pacht notes there are three parts to intent in a first degree murder charge: willfulness, premeditation, and deliberation. “There’s a distinction between specific intent and the insanity defense,” said Judge Pacht.

Judge Pacht rejected the defense motion and Gurung’s attorneys moved forward with their case. Dr. Adam Greenlee with the Community Health Centers of Burlington testified and recounted several mental health visits from 2015 to 2016. “He continued reporting being very afraid and frightened, and describes a sense of feeling like there’s a ghost haunting him.”

Dr. Greenlee notes he never observed firsthand psychotic symptoms in Gurung and diagnosed him with depressive disorder with psychotic features. He prescribed Gurung anti-psychotic mediations. “He had attempted to hang himself at home, he was interrupted by his wife. We recommended ongoing psychotherapy.”

Another physician with the Community Health Centers of Burlington says Gurung sought more treatment in 2017 but there was a long waitlist for counseling.