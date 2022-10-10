Sheldon, VT — On Sunday night, a car traveling west on Route 105 crashed into a cow that was in the roadway just before the Abbey Restaurant.

The driver, Jason St. Pierre, 48, of Enosburg, died from injuries sustained in the crash. Police did not report whether his passenger, Cody Shepherd, 30, sustained any injuries. Shepherd advised police that they had been traveling over 100 mph prior to the crash.

The cow was also deceased.

Investigations into the crash are ongoing. Vermont State Police ask for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact their St. Albans Barracks at (802) 524-5993.