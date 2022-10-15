Essex, VT — On Friday evening, Essex police say shots were fired from a truck on River Road.

A caller reported that a pickup truck was chasing a car near 206 River Road. Preliminary investigations determined that seven gunshots were fired from a pickup truck traveling east on River Road but police are unsure if there was a specific target at this time.

Police are asking anyone living on River Road, between Greenfield Road and Sandhill Road, who has security cameras aimed in the direction of River Road, to check footage and call the Essex Police Department with any information.

Anyone discovering damage to their property is also asked to contact the Essex Police Department.