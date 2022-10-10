South Hero, VT — On Saturday, the Filipino-American Community in Vermont group hosted a food festival where people could indulge in many traditional dishes from the Philippines.

Leeza Abao Robenstein, the President of the FACV group says this is the second event of this type that they have hosted. “We held an event on June 11 and everything sold out really quickly. Around 400 people showed up, but we didn’t expect the turnout.”

“This was just an experience for us because when I arrived in the U.S., there was no Filipino restaurant like you can’t find anything,” said Lyne Mira Norstrom, Vice President of the FACV. “I was I hoping that there is something like in the summer where we can buy something that we don’t have to cook, like it is from someone. Now that has become a reality. We always cook for parties, there is always a potluck. So, we said maybe for this June event, it’s not a potluck anymore, maybe let’s try with Filipinos who can cook very well, and it will turn into a business.”

“We’ve found that not only Asians like our food, but Americans like it too,” said Robenstein. “After we did the event in June, I gathered my team to brainstorm what went well, and what didn’t go well. We realized it was the food and that we had to cook more.”

Banana Cue Isaw Lumpia

After the event in June, Robenstein was approached about whether they would be hosting another event. “I said we would do something like this again but when I mentioned we could do something maybe next year, I was asked if we could do something sooner. Since last June there was such a big turnout, I kept reminding the vendors to cook a little bit more so that people can still have food when they show up later.

“Now that we know that the people like it, we try to do it yearly, so we have already planned for next year. We try to reach out to other communities and other towns, maybe next year we will do it in Waterbury. This morning we hadn’t set up yet and we already had some people coming in and it has been nonstop. Since last June there was such a big turnout, I reminded the vendors to cook a little bit more so that people can still have food when they show up later.”

When asked about the size of the Filipino community in Vermont, Robenstein estimated there are around 600. “There are people in Rutland, Montpelier, some in northern Vermont, I hadn’t seen many of them since I moved here, but a lot drove today to come and enjoy this event and eat food. The biggest population is in Chittenden County and it’s getting bigger.”

“We are seeing a lot of messages through Facebook from people in the Philippines saying they will be coming to Vermont next month or soon,” said Norstrom.

Siopao Tupig and Dumplings Bistek Ilonggo and Arroz Valenciana

Robenstein was pleased with the amount of visitors they had throughout the day. “There were two RVs that pulled over, I videoed them because I was like oh my goodness, the whole RVs came here.”

One family traveled from two and a half hours from Putney just to attend the festival. Aaron Dall and his wife Anna Gail Caunca who are both educators in southern Vermont made the trip with their two children. Caunca, who hails from the Philippines explained why this trip was important for them.

“I am part of the Filipinos in Vermont Facebook group and they posted this event on there. I’ve gone to a couple of events with them before. I think just wanting to get the two kids connected to their Filipino side, even the language is huge. Events like this are great because I always think maybe they’ll learn something or maybe they will recognize things.”

“I think it is about identity,” said Dall. “It is important for us to really connect our kids to their Filipino side as much as we can and expose them to that. Honestly, with how white Vermont is, there isn’t a lot of opportunities for that. We have been fortunate for this group to be connected to different events throughout the year.

“That’s why I want to prioritize coming to an event like this, even though it is a long drive. It’s really about recognizing that part of their identity. There’s so much, like in their classrooms, they might be one of two kids or maybe the only kid in their class of color. With events like this, they get really immersed in it and that they are part of something larger. It could be very shaping as a person in both paradigms.”

Marinated ribs Kaldereta

The event was free for all to attend. “This is fundraising, we are not asking for a payment, we are not renting or anything,” said Norstrom. “It’s just a donation. If we have money, we are sending some books to the Philippines and send money to the schools. We have those projects like giving back to the community.”

Discussions have already begun about planning a food festival for next summer that could coincide with the Philippine Independence Day celebration.