Barre, VT — Police have arrested four males in connection to the shooting incident that occurred on Brook Street on September 5.

While no injuries were reported from the incident, a parked truck as well as a residence received damage from gunshots.

The four males have been charged as youthful offenders. An 18-year-old Barre resident has been charged with Reckless Endangerment, Unlawful Mischief, Obstruction of Justice, False Information to Police, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, and two counts of Violation of Conditions of Release.

A 19-year-old Essex resident has been charged with Reckless Endangerment and Unlawful Mischief, and two 17-year-olds, one from Barre and one from Roxbury have also been charged with Reckless Endangerment and Unlawful Mischief.

They have been cited to appear in Washington Superior Court.