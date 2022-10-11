Burlington, VT — More key witnesses were heard on Monday in what was day two of the case against Aita Gurung including his now 12-year-old daughter and two police officers who responded to the crime scene nearly five years ago.

The daughter who no longer lives in Vermont was asked to recount times when her mother dealt with Gurung’s apparent alcohol abuse. “She was upset and sometimes she would take the beer can away, or try.” She noted that Gurung would drink maybe 6 or 8 beers a day and added that sometimes she and her mother would sleep on the couch.

When asked about a previous instance in which Gurung allegedly strangled his wife, the daughter said, “my parents were arguing upstairs in my room. I was downstairs with my grandma and I went upstairs to see what it was about and I saw him strangling my mom so I went downstairs and got grandma and she broke up the fight.” She says he was not calm and “his face was red, kind of with anger”.

Sergeant Gregory Short, who was a patrol officer with the BPD at the time recalled what he remembered. “As I approached the scene and saw what was there, I unholstered my duty weapon and pointed it at the individual who was holding the meat cleaver, and gave him stern orders to drop it.”

When asked if he could recognize the man who was involved in the incident, Short said he does and that “he’s right over there”.

Lastly, emergency room physician John Sheeser, who attended to the victim’s mother, gave his testimony. He says she was responsive when she arrived at the ER and the most serious injuries were to the back of her head. “She came in by ambulance with a report that she had been assaulted and that she had sustained significant head injuries. It seemed like she was in a coma as a result of her injuries potentially, but as we assembled a team and started assessing her, it was clear that she actually would respond.”

A UVM Medical Center trauma surgeon who also testified noted that the mother eventually began to lose consciousness.