Plattsburgh, NY — As of Sunday, there were 3 confirmed new COVID cases in Essex County, 5 in Franklin County and 21 in Clinton County.

Debra Tackett of the Clinton County Health Department stressed the importance of getting the newest booster shot for COVID-19 if you are eligible.

“The best thing to do is to make sure you get vaccinated,” said Tackett. “Once you’ve received your primary dose, your two primary doses, whether that be Moderna or Pfizer, two months after that you can get your bivalent booster.”

The bivalent booster is now the only booster shot that can be administered as it targets the BA.5 variant, which makes up nearly 75% of all COVID positive cases in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Region Two, which includes New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

According to Tackett, 1,484 bivalent boosters have been administered by the Clinton County Health Department since mid-September. Tackett also discussed what people should do if they are exposed to COVID.

“If you should be exposed to somebody with covid, you should immediately start wearing a mask for 10 days, try to stay away from anybody that might be at higher risk for getting covid, and at day 5, you should really test.”

If you test positive for COVID, the CDC recommendations are to isolate for 5 days and then you can return to work with a mask for an additional 5 days. As the holidays approach and families gather indoors, Tackett encourages people to remain diligent.

“You want to be responsible, if you’re not feeling well do not partake in that activity, don’t go to that family gathering. Keep in mind who might be there, is grandma there who’s 90 years old? You don’t want her to get COVID.”

Along with the COVID booster, people should also get the flu shot, as Tackett warns there already has been evidence of a harsh flu season this year.

Residents in Clinton County can go to the old CVPH Wellness Center, now the YMCA on Thursdays from 1:30 to 4 p.m. to get their booster shot.