Vermont has faced a fentanyl crisis for years, but now experts say a new substance, Xylazine, has found its way into the state’s opioid supply and is having a deathly impact on Vermont drug users.

Xylazine is an animal sedative that is commonly used on animals like cows and horses and is not FDA approved for human consumption. That being said, it is being found more in people who have been overdosed and it was among the substances involved in the death of an infant in Barre a few months ago.

Nicole Rau Mitiguy, the Substance Misuse Prevention Manager at the Vermont Department of Health says it is being found in all opioids. “It acts similarly to other depressants such as opioids, so it impacts others’ ability to breathe, slows down the body so it mimics many of the same symptoms as an opioid overdose.”

Saaed Ahmed, the Medical Director of the West Ridge Center says that although Bennington County has seen the highest increase, he has seen a number rise in the Rutland area as well.

“Shockingly I would say that we started noticing that every other patient was positive for Xylazine, now interestingly you might be surprised that people are not aware. Unknowingly they were using it in their fentanyl or opioids or heroin that’s laced with Xylazine.”

Ahmed also says his clinic just started testing for the tranquilizer in September and that there is no current treatment for it. He mentioned that throughout the fentanyl crisis, there was some hope that Narcan could aid someone going through an overdose but that the opioid emergency treatment doesn’t work on Xylazine users, which has frightened him for a future that could see an increase in the tranquilizer.

“At least we had some hope that we were able to use antidote Narcan. We had naloxone, here we are really kind of hopeless.”

Opioids laced with xylazine are often referred to as “tranq dope” on the street. Ahmed says users may find it desirable because it enhances the effect of the substance “Combined with a tranquilizer such like Xylazine, the effects become 3,4,5 force, several force higher than what we can imagine.”

Mitiguy said it is hard to tell by an initial reaction if someone has Xylazine in their system but skin necrosis is one way it could differ according to Ahmed and he urges users to seek assistance at his clinic.