Waterbury, VT — Senator Patrick Leahy continued to make his rounds throughout the Green Mountain State before his retirement in January. On Monday, he was in Waterbury for a celebration of Vermont’s downtowns.

Senator Leahy was honored for his contributions to various downtowns throughout Vermont over the last 38 years. The event was held at Rusty Parker Memorial Park, a downtown area that had been reconstructed in recent years with federal money that Leahy fought for.

Members of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, past and present politicians and local citizens gathered to enjoy live music and local vendors while honoring the impact that Leahy has had on the revitalizations of the downtowns.

“Senator Leahy has 48 years of championing downtowns, champion the work local volunteers do for the communities to make them better places so that Vermont is different from New Hampshire, different from New York,” said Ted Brady, Executive Director of Vermont League of Cities and Towns. “Senator Leahy understood that, trying to build a sense of place here in Vermont.”

Brady mentioned that Leahy has been instrumental in the acquisition of federal funding for downtowns including $2.7 million for 10 Vermont projects in 2019, most notably helping St. Albans construct a mixed-used complex across from City Hall.

Jon Gaimor, a singer at the event and a longtime friend of the Leahy family thinks that he and his wife, Marcelle, should be commended for their efforts. “They love this place and they work hard for it, how can you not love people like that? If you love Vermont, you’ve got to love the Leahys.”

Leahy has also played a large role in securing funds for downtown projects in Barre, Springfield, and Waterbury throughout the last decade.

The Senator spoke about his fondest memories of Waterbury including aiding its recovery. Others in attendance on Monday include former Burlington Mayor Peter Clavelle, Anne Watson, the Mayor of Montpelier, and current Democratic candidate for Governor Brenda Siegel.