Federal agents are helping South Burlington police investigate a fatal shooting at a Williston Road motel that may be connected to a Burlington homicide.

Officers arrived at the Swiss Host Motel and Village shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday and found a wounded man. He was pronounced dead by South Burlington Fire & Rescue. The victim’s identity has been withheld pending notification of family.

On Monday, the Vermont State Police Crime Scene Search Team was working with South Burlington detectives to collect evidence and interview witnesses. Police said the parties involved in the shooting were known to one another.

South Burlington detectives are interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence. Burlington Police, who responded to a fatal shooting on Pine Street earlier Sunday evening, are also involved, along with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.