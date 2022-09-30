Williston, VT — An elderly man who was reported missing in New Jersey on Wednesday was located driving the wrong way on Interstate 89.

On Thursday night, police responded to calls of someone traveling north in the southbound lane passing Exit 12 in Williston. Responding officers were able to locate and stop the vehicle without incident.

The driver was identified as Yilmaz Ilker, 86, of Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ, who was reported missing by family the day before.

Ilker was transported to the UVM Medical Center for evaluation due to circumstances surrounding the incident and concerns for his welfare.

There were no other incidents resulting from this incident and no arrests or tickets will be issued.