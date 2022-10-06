Burlington, VT — After nine months of negotiations, talks over a new contract for the University of Vermont’s part-time faculty have reached an impasse.

“We are seeking basic job security and access to benefits for part-time faculty at UVM,” explained Brian Tokar, a part-time lecturer in environmental studies at UVM for 14 years. “Many of us have been teaching for ten years or more, offering a wealth of knowledge and professional experience to our students, and still have no job security, nor access to fair benefits.”

Currently, part-time faculty are working under the terms of a contract that was set to expire in June 2021. The union is seeking access to benefits including four weeks of prorated paid parental leave and modest employer retirement contributions for part-time faculty as well as additional job security for lecturers with seniority.

“We have members who have had to forgo a full semester of teaching and income because they are pregnant, and we have members who have had to return to work just days after having a baby,” said Katherine Elmer, lead negotiator for the union.

“I have taught every semester at UVM for 27 years, and UVM has never contributed toward my retirement,” said Clyde Stats, a part-time faculty member in music. “Having recently retired from a position at another institution which included a matching employer contribution to retirement, it has become abundantly clear to me how important this benefit is.”

The University of Vermont Administration, United Academics, and UVM’s faculty union will have another session with a federal mediator to assist negotiations. After that, a fact-finder will be used to determine fair contract terms.