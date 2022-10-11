Concord, NH — A Florida man has been sentenced to serve time in the New Hampshire State Prison for stealing nearly $500,000 from a 97-year-old woman he was living with.

Michael R. Smith, 60, of Avon Park, Florida, was sentenced in the Strafford County Superior Court on multiple counts of theft and attempted theft. In addition to the main theft charges, it was determined that Smith had attempted to take more money from the victim and that the total value he was trying to steal was approximately $1.8 million.

Smith was sentenced to 10-20 years for two class A felony counts of theft by unauthorized taking. He was sentenced to an additional 10-20 years for three counts of attempted theft by unauthorized taking, all of which are suspended until 10 years after his release from incarceration.

The jury determined that Smith had intentionally taken advantage of the victim’s age or mental or physical condition that impaired her ability to manage her property or financial resources or to protect her rights or interests.

He was ordered to pay restitution of $495,043.53 to the estate of the elderly woman.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of elder abuse or financial exploitation, please contact your local police department or the Department of Health and Human Services, Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services (1-800-949-0470).