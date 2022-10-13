South Burlington, VT- A homeless fugitive from Utah, and person of interest in an unsolved New Hampshire homicide, was arrested Wednesday in South Burlington.

Detectives from the Concord Police Department, who are investigating the April slaying of a Concord couple, told police 26-year-old Logan Clegg had been seen on Williston Road. Clegg is wanted in Utah in a felony possession of stolen property case, for which he is on probation.

courtesy NH DOJ The New Hampshire attorney general’s office issued a composite sketch of a person of interest in the double homicide in May, but have not publicly named Clegg as that person. In a press release Thursday, South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke said Clegg was sought for questioning in the April case.

On April 21, Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende Reid, 66, who were discovered in a wooded area near a East Concord hiking trail. They had both been shot multiple times.

Clegg was taken into custody at the South Burlington Library without incident. He is currently being held at Northwest State Correctional Facility and is scheduled for arraignment in Chittenden Superior Court on Thursday morning.