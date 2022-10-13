Beekmantown, NY — Assemblyman Billy Jones was at the Beekmantown Volunteer Fire Department to discuss legislation he will introduce when the state assembly is back in session to help with costs of running the departments, holding training sessions, and recruiting volunteers.

Jones is proposing three bills in the upcoming session that would allocate funds from the capital funding budget. “We’re in trouble a little bit. We don’t have the help to do it. They don’t have the help to do it. So, we need to provide them with the resources to do that.”

The three bills would help departments with capital needs like equipment and buildings, along with creating a scholarship to help recruit and retain volunteers and supplement people for their required hours of training, for which many people have to miss work.

Courtney Menard has been in the volunteer fire department since 2011. “I’m currently up to 257 training hours. That’s only through state trainings, so that doesn’t include every month we have our own drills, on top of any extra trainings that we have to take, so CRP, AED certifications.”

The Champlain Fire Department was looking to build a new station because they outgrew their old one but had to delay construction at the beginning of the pandemic and now, costs have skyrocketed.

“Just prior to the pandemic we went out to the voters, we went out for $4.9 million, the actual cost came in at $5.1 million and now we’re looking at a new station, same design, actually a downsized version of what we originally had, for $6.9 million,” said Christ Trombley, Commissioner for the Champlain Fire Department.

Jones believes state funding for volunteer fire departments is essential and saves local taxpayers money because without it, communities would need a paid fire department, a cost Jones said no one in the community can afford.