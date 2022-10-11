Plattsburgh, NY — On Tuesday, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced that an estimated $60 million in Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program funding has been added to help more New Yorkers pay for their home heating this winter.

Nationwide the new funding totals one billion resulting from Gillibrand and other Senate members who wrote a letter asking for more LIHEAP funding as a result of OPEC’s decision to reduce the number of barrels they produce each day.

Gillibrand believes the funding will help families with many different issues. “That is relief for families who are really making these tough choices about heating your home, putting food on the table, buying your medications, and those are decisions that no family should have to make, so this LIHEAP money could help families defray costs by as much as 40% of their heating bill.”

To find out if you are eligible or to apply, click here or visit your local HEAP district contact, which for those in Plattsburgh is the Clinton County Social Services office.