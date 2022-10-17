Plattsburgh, NY — North Country officials confirmed nearly 30 new cases of COVID-19 in a three-country region on Sunday.

Three cases were reported in Essex County, five in Franklin County and 21 in Clinton County.

Debra Tackett of the Clinton County Health Department stressed the importance of getting the newest booster shot for COVID-19 if you are eligible.

“The best thing to do is to make sure you get vaccinated,” said Tackett. “Once you’ve received your primary dose, your two primary doses, whether that be Moderna or Pfizer, two months after that you can get your bivalent booster.”

The bivalent booster is now the only booster shot that can be administered. It targets the BA.5 variant, which makes up nearly 75% of all COVID positive cases in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Region Two, which includes New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

According to Tackett, 1,484 bivalent boosters have been administered by the Clinton County Health Department since mid-September. Tackett said people who suspect they may have been exposed to the virus should take precautions.

“If you should be exposed to somebody with COVID, you should immediately start wearing a mask for 10 days, try to stay away from anybody that might be at higher risk for getting COVID, and at day five, you should really test,” she said.

If you test positive for COVID, the CDC recommendations are to isolate for 5 days and then you can return to work with a mask for an additional 5 days. As the holidays approach and families gather indoors, Tackett encourages people to remain diligent.

“You want to be responsible, if you’re not feeling well do not partake in that activity, don’t go to that family gathering. Keep in mind who might be there, is grandma there who’s 90 years old? You don’t want her to get COVID,” she said.

People should also get the flu shot. Tackett warns there already has been evidence of a harsh flu season this year.

Residents in Clinton County can go to the old CVPH Wellness Center, now the YMCA on Thursdays from 1:30 to 4 p.m. to get their booster shot.