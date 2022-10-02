The New York State Stretch Limousine Safety Task Force released its report on the 2018 Schoharie limo crash Friday evening. The goal of the report is to prevent similar events from taking place.

The report took about seven months to complete. The task force included members of the Department of Transportation, Department of Motor Vehicles, New York State Police, transportation companies, and the father of one of the Schoharie crash victims.

The more than 150-page document reviews every component of road safety from driver training to passenger awareness. The report summating in 16 different recommendations to the governor’s office.

The recommendations include prohibiting the hiring of stretch limousines after the vehicle reaches 10 years of age or accumulates 350,000 miles. The task force also recommends establishing a limousine carrier rating program.

Other recommendations include:

Limousine season policing

Pre-trip briefings for passengers

Passenger liability

Some state lawmakers said the task force should have waited hold off on issuing the final report until the Inspector General’s investigation was released. David Brown, a member of the safety task force said the report’s release met the deadline, despite not having the IG’s investigation report— something he’d ideally like to see.



“We could not wait for this any longer,” explained Brown. “Even though a lot of that information is very pertinent. We felt that the information released by the NTSB, the federal government, was sufficient enough to go by so the report should be done and delivered to the governor by October 1, 2022.”

Read the report in-full below:





