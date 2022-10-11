Plattsburgh, NY — On Tuesday, the downtown paid parking policy went into effect. The kiosks located in the parking lots near downtown Margaret Street are officially turned on and some locals aren’t too happy about it.

Mayor Christopher Rosenquest believes this change will benefit businesses by opening up parking on the street and having employees and residents move from parking on the street to parking in the long-term lots.

“For the most part most people won’t see a change quite frankly, 2-hour street parking has been enforced, and it continues to be enforced,” said Rosenquest. “More importantly people who are long-term parkers downtown, people who live downtown, people who work downtown, they really should get a pass downtown.”

One employee who works downtown believes the new policy is too much of a burden. “I feel like it’s not feasible for a lot of the people that work downtown because like I said they’re going to be working 2, 3, maybe 4 hours and they’re going to have to come out and pay a dollar for each hour which cuts into their paycheck a lot,” said Marc Thompson.

Parking is one dollar per hour at the kiosks and a year-long parking pass costs $170. There is also a 6-month pass for around $90.

Rosenquest admits the city has received a lot of negative feedback and that the change can be difficult, but the city has been studying this change since 2017 to make sure they did it right like keeping 2-hour parking on the street free, which differs from the city’s original plan.

Peter Kritziotis, owner of Aleka’s restaurant believes this will put further strain on businesses that have already been hurt by many factors over the last couple of years. “We are running on margins that we’ve never seen before because of labor and because of food costs so we are barely making it in reality. So if the mayor thinks it’s so easy for me to pay for 19 of my employees, I think he’s misguided, I think he’s not thinking this straight.”

Kritziotis also believes his concerns for all businesses downtown are not being heard by the city. “Do they even care? Does the mayor care, does anybody care that this is going to suffer?”

Another impact on business and parking will be the Margaret Street project, set to begin in 2023 and last until 2024. Rosenquest says the project will upend Margaret Street and cause interruptions, which is not something he takes lightly and understands people’s concerns and wants to help business owners with.

Rosenquest said with the disruptions to parking from the Margaret Street project, some lots will be free to compensate for the lost spots on the road, part of the flexibility the city wanted when they began this process.