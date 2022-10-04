ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Queen’s man was charged Tuesday with smuggling three Burmese pythons in his pants into the United States at the Champlain Port of Entry, according to the Department of Justice.

Calvin Bautista, 36, of Richmond Hill, allegedly smuggled the snakes in his pants while riding a bus crossing the U.S.-Canadian Border. If convicted, the charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to three years. He was released pending trial.