LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The motorcyclist accused of causing a deadly crash in Lake George in June was indicted on two additional charges of aggravated vehicular homicide.

Anthony Futia is now facing 15 charges, including two counts of manslaughter.

Police said Futia was under the influence when he drove at a high rate of speed onto a paved bike path, allegedly striking six pedestrians.

James Persons, 38, and Quinton Delgadillo, 8, both of Lake George, were killed. Delgadillo’s mother, Jasmine Luellen, 30, of Lake George, was also injured. Three other children with the group were not injured.

At the time of the crash, Futia was not licensed to drive in New York. A spokesperson with the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles said Futia has never had a license in the state, and his record included multiple suspensions. He was charged with driving while impaired in 2019.