NEW YORK (PIX11) — Health officials say flu is spreading across New York earlier than usual this year.

Though flu season usually runs from October through May, but Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said the virus is “early and aggressive” this year.

There were 596 confirmed flu cases for the week ending Oct. 1, compared to just 150 in the first 9 days of October 2021, state data show. Flu cases were reported in 44 of New York’s 62 counties as of Oct. 3, officials said.

The New York City area, the Capital District and Central New York are reporting the highest number of cases.

Bassett said the flu shot is the best protection against serious infection. Experts advise getting it as soon as possible. People can also get COVID booster shots at the same time.

“I urge all New Yorkers to protect themselves and their family and friends by getting a flu vaccine as soon as possible,” she said.