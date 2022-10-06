Plattsburgh, NY — On Thursday, the North Country Chamber of Commerce hosted the 11th annual Celebration of Women in Business event at the Strand Theater.

Among the goals of the event was how to set yourself up for success and gain the confidence needed to make an impact for women in the business world.

Vice President of Tourism Kristy Kennedy hopes that this can influence female business leaders to create new local networking opportunities. “If there’s anything I know about the North Country, we are great at being neighbors and we’re great at helping each other out and that’s exactly what this event is about.”

For the last two years, the event was virtual or scaled back, however, this year it was held at full capacity.