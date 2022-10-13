Plattsburgh, NY — The City of Plattsburgh CIimate Smart Task Force will be holding the “Friendly Conversations about Our Climate” event on Saturday at the Plattsburgh Farmers Market on Green Street from 1-4 p.m.

The conversations will be focusing on mitigating and adapting to the effects of climate change in the area. The Climate Smart Task Force is a part of two state programs, Climate Smart Communities and Clean Energy Communities. Each program has goals for communities to meet to reduce their effect on climate change and by meeting those goals, the city qualifies for more state grant funding.

The event on Saturday will have local organizations that people can speak to along with a special guest speaker.

“We are honored, this Saturday, to have professor and author Curt Stager, he’s going to speak about local impacts of climate change,” said Susan Kelly, a member of the Climate Smart Task Force.

“By working together, our contributions big and small, add up to something that really has a significant impact,” said Rachelle Armstrong, coordinator for the Climate Smart Task Force.

Outside this event, anyone can attend the Climate Task Force meetings that are on the third Wednesday of every month at 5 p.m. in the Plattsburgh Public Library. More information can be found on the city’s website.