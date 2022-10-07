Malone, NY — New York State Police are investigating an apparent deadly stabbing in the Town of Malone on Thursday night.

Police say they responded to a call around 10 p.m. on Beman Street near the Elm Street Manor. One local said she saw what happens and says just before 10 p.m. there was a fight involving 5 to 6 men. During the fight, the victim was stabbed and collapsed just off the street and says several cars left the scene. Police arrived on the scene moments later.

She says she heard from police that multiple suspects were taken into custody in Massena about 36 miles away from Malone, although there has been no confirmation from NYSP.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call Malone Village Police Department and for anyone on Elm, Beman, Roby and Walker Streets to check their security cameras for suspicious activities, and to report any suspicious items on their property.

NYSP say there is no risk to the public. The victim has not been identified.

We will provide updates on the case as they come in.