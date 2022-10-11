Plattsburgh, NY — Five people were arrested following a major drug bust in the City of Plattsburgh on Monday.

Police say there was an ongoing investigation into narcotic sales, which led to police obtaining a search warrant for a residence on Sandalwood Way. During the execution of the search warrant, around 1,398 bags containing fentanyl was seized as well as 58 grams of fentanyl already packaged for sale, 6 grams of crack cocaine, and $3,765 in cash.

Lafountain Rabideau

Gerald Rabideau, 54, and Stephanie Lafountain, 31, of Plattsburgh were arrested for Criminal Nuisance in the first degree. Jordan Phipps, 24, Kanei Teal, 24, and Kemo Teal, 25, all of Connecticut, were arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree and Intent to Sell.

Phipps Kanei Teal Kemo Teal

Phipps and Kemo Teal were also charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence (Class E Felony).