ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— One union representing freight railroad workers, rejected a contract with railroad management. A majority of the members in the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division, voted against a tentative a national agreement with Class I freight railroads.

This means there could potentially be a railroad workers strike if an agreement isn’t reached.

In a statement, the union’s president Tony D. Cardwell, said in part, “Railroaders are discouraged and upset with working conditions in compensation and hold their employer in low regard. Railroaders do not feel valued.”

He added that workers want more paid time off, especially when it comes to sick days.

Of the 12 unions bargaining with Class I freight railroads, so far BMWED has been the only union not to ratify the agreement. Already four have and seven are pending tentative agreement ratification according to the National Railway Labor Conference.

When asked about the potential railroad workers strike, Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado told News10 this.

“There’s been ongoing conversations around the potential of a strike,” said Delgado. “I know there was a tentative deal, that was reached but it looks like it’s still an on-going process. Certainly, do not want to happen and hope that all parts come to the table and have good faith negotiations.”

In the meantime, a status-quo period will take place and the BMWED union will continue to bargain with Class I freight carriers. That period will continue until five days after Congress reconvenes on November 14.