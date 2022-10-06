A makeshift memorial for Daniel Prude is seen prior to a march on September 06, 2020 in Rochester, New York.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two years after it was sued for the death of a Black man in police custody, the City of Rochester has agreed to pay the estate of Daniel Prude $12 million to settle the complaint.

Prude, 41, died after police held him down until he stopped breathing after encountering him running naked through the snowy streets of Rochester. An autopsy report ruled the death a homicide caused by “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.” Prude had a small amount of PCP in his system at the time of his death.

On Wednesday, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said the settlement was the city’s best option.

“It would have cost taxpayers even more to litigate, and would have placed a painful toll on our community,” Evan said. “It is now time to look forward so we may work together and focus our efforts on Rochester’s future.”

Police confronted Prude after his brother called to say the man needed mental health help. Prude had been taken to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation earlier that night but was released after a few hours, and later bolted from his brother’s home.

Police video showed that Prude complied with police demands to get on the ground and put his hands behind his back. He became agitated as he sat, handcuffed, on the pavement.

Police then put a hood over his head to stop him from spitting and held him down for about two minutes until his breathing stopped. He died several days later after being taken off life support.

Prude’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in September 2020, claiming actions by Rochester police, as well as the alleged attempted cover-up, “constitute violations of Mr. Prude’s constitutional and common law rights.”

The suit was later amended to include his five children, whom his attrorney said will receive any money from the settlement recovered by the estate.

Joe Prude, Daniel’s brother, said he “happy for the settlement and [Daniel’s kids.]”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.