UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As winter approaches many residents may wonder how they can plan to pay their heating bills. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has secured 1 billion dollars in emergency supplemental low-income home energy assistance funding.

On October 7th, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand was in Utica to announce 60 million dollars in funding to help New Yorkers cut down on their heating bills this winter.

As these days get shorter and the weather gets colder one of the areas of my focus is to ensure that all Utica residents not only have a safe home but also can heat their homes. and one of the things that we’ve worked so hard on is making sure that families can afford to heat.

The low-income home energy assistance program, known as li-heap, is a federal program that helps millions of Americans heat their homes.

There’s an estimate that Utica area customers will have their prices raised by as much as 39 percent which could be hundreds of dollars for residents that they simply cannot afford and so this bill could not come at a better time.

Liheap has helped over 1 million new york households and in 2021 and 2022 Oneida County households received over 17 million dollars of assistance through this program.

This program really helps families to stay warm we don’t want fires breaking out in the winter because people are using unsafe measures to keep their families warm. we have families that are working two jobs to put food on their table and being warm shouldn’t be a concern right now.

Starting November 1st, households in Utica can apply for heap benefits online at mybenefits.ny.gov with the mohawk valley community action agency or through the Oneida County Department of Social Services (OCDSS) in-person or by mail, and if needed households can apply for additional funding through the Oneida County Department of Social Services starting January 3rd.