Plattsburgh, NY — The Strand Center for the Arts is having its first-ever Fall Fest event that features printmaking, studio tours, and a pumpkin carving contest.

The event runs from 12 – 6 pm and is free to the public and will have plenty of events for the entire family. The pumpkin carving contest will be limited to about a dozen entries but will go all day and be judged at 5:30 pm, with the potential to win some secret prizes.

The goal of the event is to bring more awareness to what The Strand has to offer to residents in the region and hopefully create an event that happens annually.

The Strand has many studios including studios for ceramics, music, painting, and printmaking. Director of Operations Jerrod Olsen said they have a big event planned to bring awareness to the studio involving a two-ton road roller. “Utilizing our CNC machine to make the design, we’re going to run over it with a road roller and create a large format print.”

Outside the event, The Strand offers classes year-round. For more information about the events and how to become a member, click here.