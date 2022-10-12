Stowe, VT — Vail’s Stowe Mountain Resort announced a new parking plan in April to cut down commutes for skiers and riders but has been met with resistance.

The Stowe Mountain Resort has aimed to expand its parking options in recent years, but has been shot down by the Stowe Development Review Board. While they are appealing the decision and trying to build along the Harlow Hill community, they announced a new parking plan in April to cut down on traffic, which will put a dent in skiers’ pockets.

People will have to pay $30 per day to park at the resort on weekends and holidays. Parking will be free after 2 pm as well as for carpools of four or more. “They don’t have enough parking at the mountain so they are trying to encourage people to carpool or take public transportation,” said Luke Moore, General Manager at AJ’s Ski & Sports.

A shortage of parking and increasing traffic have long been problems at Stowe Mountain so the resort has implemented this new plan that includes a number of $450 parking passes, which are already sold out. The resort announced that the parking passes do not guarantee a parking spot, causing backlash on social media.

Moore says his customers have been frustrated with the parking plan. “People have mentioned that it is tough to pay for a parking pass that doesn’t guarantee you a spot.”

Vermonters are wary that this plan will help but acknowledge that change needs to happen. “It’s too congested and it is getting dangerous when it’s so congested,” said Darcy Warner, a Vermont resident.

Moore says about 60 percent of his customers that ski at the resort are from out of state and the resort has garnered more visitors in recent years because of the EPIC Pass, a cheaper option than before Vail took over. He doesn’t think the change won’t steer skiers away from the resort.

In response to Stowe Mountain’s parking plan, Bolton Valley announced that parking in both the main area lots and the Timberline Lodge will continue to be free.

In a letter from Bobby Murphy, Stowe Mountain’s General Manager, he said that parking will stay free Monday through Thursday and will ramp up their partnership with Green Mountain Transit to help skiers get to the mountain.