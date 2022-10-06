Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy was honored at the Shelburne Farm on Thursday afternoon for his work in environmental conservatism. More than 400 Vermonters were in attendance.

“This crowd here signifies what a deep level of appreciation we have for you and the importance of your efforts in protecting our environment,” says Maggie Gendron, the Deputy Secretary for the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources.

“No matter whether you grew up on a twenty cow farm or in a home attached to the family printing plant in downtown Montpelier,” says longtime journalist Candace Page. “That was the environmental heritage [Leahy] was defending when he called out polluters in 1970.

Gendron referenced Leahy for being a longtime member and former chair of the agriculture committee.

“We have that to thank for protected forests in Wyoming, Hawaii, Georgia and a dozen other states,” Page says. “We have his leadership to thank for providing money to protect ecosystems in Indonesia, Guatemala and the Congo Basin.”

Despite his work elsewhere — the 82-year old Senator says Vermont’s environment will always hold a special place in his heart.

“I was born here,” says Patrick Leahy. “I know it, I knew when dangers came to the environment, I can see that.”

Months away from retirement, Leahy acknowledges there is still more work to do.

“It is a people issue,” Leahy says. “A global issue. It is our life and our children’s lives and our grandchildren’s.”