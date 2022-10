Shelburne, VT — A pedestrian who was hit by a car on October 12 has passed away from their injuries.

Police say that the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle traveling north on Shelburne Road and was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for treatment. The pedestrian’s identity is being held until all next of kin have been notified.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shelburne Police Department at (802) 985-8051.