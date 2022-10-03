Red Cross volunteers from Vermont and New Hampshire are in Florida assisting with the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

The Red Cross Regional Disaster Office is urging more people to help if they have the time and resources. “This is gonna be a marathon, this isn’t a sprint,” said John Montes, Regional Disaster Officer for Northern New England. “We are going to be operating in Florida for months to come and we need help, the people down there need help.”

The Red Cross is asking for volunteers to aid both on the ground and virtually, saying distance doesn’t matter. If you are interested in helping in any way, click here.