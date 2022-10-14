Nearly two weeks after Vermonters celebrated retail cannabis’ introduction into the state’s market, business has been booming.

“We’ve planned to have a lot of product ready and we’ve done great keeping up with the demand there. But we’ve definitely seen more people than even we were able to plan for,” said Nat Williams, General Manager of Ceres Collaborative.

Williams said his shop saw over 650 people on opening day and have steadily seen around 450 per day. He says some of the products have garnered the most demand.

“The highest selling products so far have been flower, people are loving the different varieties of flower that we’ve got. Right behind that though is vapes and edibles, and from what I’ve heard, a lot of dispensaries might not has those products yet.”

The Vermont Cannabis Control Board has approved six more retail licenses in recent days, including the Green State Gardener Dispensary in Burlington that opened on Friday.