Rutland, VT — Two suspects connected to separate robbery incidents in Rutland have been arrested on Wednesday.

Court records say that Ashley Lobdell, 25, of Rutland, is accused of robbing the Jolley Mart at 128 Grove Street on September 25. Lobdell allegedly showed a large steak knife to the clerk and demanded cash from the register. Surveillance video was used to identify Lobdell as the robber.

On October 3, David R. Markie, 40, of Rutland, allegedly robbed the Jiffy Mart store at 215 North Main Street. Markie was said to have been wearing a lime-green face covering and also displayed a knife and demanded cash from the register. Investigators located the mask and were able to link Markie to discarded clothing that they say is consistent with the clothing that was worn by the robber.

Both Lobdell and Markie are scheduled to appear in court on Friday.