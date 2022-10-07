One-time presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar is in Vermont for the State Democratic Party’s Annual Autumn Harvest.

Other attendees at the event included a UVM medical student and Vermont Speaker of the House Jill Krowinski.

Klobuchar and Welch say they are concerned about the future of abortion rights around the nation.

“We have colleagues of mine in the U.S Senate that are actually putting fourth abortion bans,” said Klobuchar. ”We have minority leaders in the U.S Senate who has said they want to enact an abortion ban.”

Congressman Welch added that a national ban of abortion would supersede any state amendments in place.

Vermonters will have the right to secure abortion rights in the state’s constitution in November through Article 22.