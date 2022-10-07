Nearly five years to the day since the brutal killing of his wife, Aita Gurung is going on trial for her murder.

After multiple case dismissals, issues with Nepalese translation and a week of jury selection, opening statements got underway.

On October 12, 2017, Aita Gurung allegedly killed his wife and gravely injured his mother-in-law. Several bystanders witnessed the scene, some of whom testified Friday.

It took three and a half days to finalize the jury.

“Count one is a murder in the first degree,” said Judge John Pacht. ”Count two is an attempted murder in the first degree.”

“The doctors had diagnosed and found that Mr. Gurung suffered from severe and grossly psychotic and acute disorder,” said Sandra Lee, the Defense Attorney. ”Mr. Gurung meets the test of insanity at the time he killed his wife and injured his mother-in-law.”

The defense argues Gurung was legally insane at the time of the alleged crime. The State proclaims the opposite.

“While the state agrees that the defendant had mental illness on the day of the killing, the evidence will show that defendant purposely and knowingly killed his wife and attempted to kill his mother,” said Rose Kennedy, Assistant Attorney General.

A witness saw the Hyde Street scene from his balcony across the street. ”And I saw motion and color out the window, it looked like somebody falling. I thought he was punching her at first, so he started striking her, then I realized there was a blade in his hand.”

A former Burlington police officer responded to the call when he realized a serious crime had occurred. “As the call evolved over the radio it became very clear that it was kind of an all hands on deck call. As I kind of crossed the street, there was a female laying on the sidewalk-ish, at the end of the driveway.”

The defense had objections to the evidence shown to the jury for its graphic nature but the judge overruled the objections.

The trial is scheduled through the end of the month.